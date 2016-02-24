* Raises $700 mln in asset sales vs plan of $200-$300 mln
* Plans to sell assets worth another $500 mln to $1 bln
* Sets 2016 capex of $1.3 bln-$1.8 bln, down 57 pct from
2015
* Production to fall by as much as 5 pct in 2016
* Q4 adj loss of 16 cents/shr vs est. loss of 17 cents
(Adds details from conference call, CFO quote)
Feb 24 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the
second largest U.S. natural gas producer, said it would make a
debt payment due in March and that it planned to sell more
assets, slash spending in half and renegotiate pipeline
contracts as it aims to lower debt and improve liquidity amid
collapsing energy prices.
Investors sent shares of the battered company up 15 percent
to $2.52 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.
A slide of more than 70 percent in crude prices from highs
over $100 a barrel and low natural gas prices have hit the
heavily leveraged company hard. To weather the downturn,
Chesapeake said it will cut spending more than 50 percent this
year.
No job cuts were mentioned in Chesapeake's latest moves but
in September the company trimmed 740 employees, about 15 percent
of its workforce.
Earlier this month, Chesapeake said it tapped legal counsel
Kirkland & Ellis for advice as it seeks to strengthen its
balance sheet with debt exchanges and other transactions, and
that it had no plans for bankruptcy as some in the market have
speculated.
On a conference call with analysts to discuss fourth-quarter
results, Chesapeake's chief financial officer Nick Dell'Osso
also said the company has oil and gas assets it could pledge as
collateral if needed as banks review its loans in the so-called
re-determination season in April.
"We feel good about our ability to get through the
re-determination season," Dell'Osso said.
Chesapeake said it plans to sell assets worth $500 million
to $1 billion this year and outlined a budget of $1.3 billion to
$1.8 billion.
Chesapeake has a debt payment of about $500 million due in
March, with at least another $1.3 billion coming due through
2018. The company had $9.5 billion in outstanding debt, more
than $300 million in cash and a $4 billion credit facility as of
Feb. 23.
Chesapeake CEO Doug Lawler also said it was aggressively
renegotiating pipeline and processing contracts and that it had
amended certain transportation agreements in Texas and Louisiana
to free up more cash.
Oil and gas pipeline companies, including Williams Companies
Inc, have contracts worth billions of dollars that might
be at risk as low prices sap Chesapeake's cash flow.
Chesapeake reported a net loss of $2.23 billion, or $3.36
per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. It earned $586
million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding impairment charges and other items, Chesapeake had
a fourth-quarter loss of 16 cents per share. Analysts were
expecting a loss of 17 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Anna Driver in
Houston; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Bill Trott)