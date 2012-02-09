* Three separate incidents lead to fines

* Chesapeake says working with regulators

NEW YORK Feb 9 Chesapeake Energy has been fined $565,000 for environmental violations surrounding natural gas drilling in Pennsylvania in 2010 and 2011, the state's Department of Environmental Protection said on Thursday.

The violations included a well blowout in Bradford County in April 2011 which resulted in a spill, and problems with erosion and sediment that affected wetlands and a waterway near other drilling sites, the DEP said.

"The governor and I expect the highest standards to be met and when they are not, we take strong enforcement action," DEP Secretary Mike Krancer said in a statement.

The fines will again shine a spotlight on the environmental impact of drilling in Pennsylvania which has ramped up in recent years as companies rush to tap the Marcellus shale formation, the richest deposit of natural gas in the United States.

Environmentlists say that fracking, the process to release gas trapped in shale rock, can pollute water supplies.

Chesapeake, the second largest natural gas producer in the United States, was fined a record $1.2 million by the DEP last year for contaminating water supplies in Bradford County and for a condensate fire that injured three workers.

The company said it is working with the regulators to address the issues behind Thursday's fine.