* Three separate incidents lead to fines
* Chesapeake says working with regulators
NEW YORK Feb 9 Chesapeake Energy
has been fined $565,000 for environmental violations surrounding
natural gas drilling in Pennsylvania in 2010 and 2011, the
state's Department of Environmental Protection said on Thursday.
The violations included a well blowout in Bradford County in
April 2011 which resulted in a spill, and problems with erosion
and sediment that affected wetlands and a waterway near other
drilling sites, the DEP said.
"The governor and I expect the highest standards to be met
and when they are not, we take strong enforcement action," DEP
Secretary Mike Krancer said in a statement.
The fines will again shine a spotlight on the environmental
impact of drilling in Pennsylvania which has ramped up in recent
years as companies rush to tap the Marcellus shale formation,
the richest deposit of natural gas in the United States.
Environmentlists say that fracking, the process to release
gas trapped in shale rock, can pollute water supplies.
Chesapeake, the second largest natural gas producer in the
United States, was fined a record $1.2 million by the DEP last
year for contaminating water supplies in Bradford County and for
a condensate fire that injured three workers.
The company said it is working with the regulators to
address the issues behind Thursday's fine.