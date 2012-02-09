HOUSTON Feb 9 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second largest producer of natural gas in the United States, said on Thursday it has cut more than the 500 million cubic feet per day of output it said it would two weeks ago.

The company may cut up to 1 billion cubic feet per day if natural gas prices stay low, company spokesman Jim Gipson said.

Chesapeake executive Jeff Mobley told investors at the Credit Suisse Conference that the company may cut another 1 billion cubic feet per day of output, according to a webcast of his presentation.

Chesapeake, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, could not immediately confirm Mobley's remarks.