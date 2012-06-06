June 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp is in
advanced talks to sell almost all of its pipeline assets for
more than $4 billion to Global Infrastructure Partners,
Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
The second-largest U.S. natural gas producer is discussing
selling all of its interests in Chesapeake Midstream Partners LP
as well as other pipeline assets, Bloomberg reported.
The talks could result in a deal within days although there
was a risk negotiations could also fall apart, the report quoted
the sources as saying.
Chesapeake could not be reached for comment outside of U.S.
business hours.
A spokesman for Global Infrastructure Partners declined to
comment on the report.