HOUSTON Feb 20 Chesapeake Energy Corp,
the second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas, made sweeping
governance changes last year following a series of Reuters
investigations that found CEO Aubrey McClendon frequently blurs
the line between his personal financial dealings and that of the
company.
Chesapeake said on Wednesday that an investigation of
McClendon's financial dealings by the board of director's audit
committee and independent counsel found no evidence of
intentional misconduct or conflict of interest.
The following is a summary of changes and developments:
April 26, 2012 - The board of directors agrees to an early
end of the Founder Well Participation Program, a controversial
perk allowing McClendon to take a 2.5 percent stake in every
well the company drills provided he pay his share of the costs.
The board also announces it will investigate McClendon
arranging more than $1 billion in financing from a big investor.
May 1 - Chesapeake's board says it will strip McClendon of
his title as chairman and replace him with an executive who does
not have a previous substantive relationship with the company.
May 18 - Chesapeake announces it will cut its board members'
compensation by 20 percent and eliminate their personal use of
company aircraft. McClendon's 2011 compensation reduced by 15
percent.
June 4 - Chesapeake agrees to replace four board members
with representatives named by its largest investors,
Southeastern Asset Management and Carl Icahn.
June 8 - Chesapeake shareholders reject two directors up for
reelection, V. Burns Hargis and Richard Davidson, and vote down
the company's executive compensation plan. The votes were non
binding, and Hargis remained on the board.
June 21 - Chesapeake names Archie Dunham, the former CEO of
ConocoPhillips, as its chairman. Four other new directors are
appointed to the board.
Jan. 7, 2013 - In a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, Chesapeake says that McClendon will not
receive a bonus for 2012.
Other actions detailed in the filing included deep cuts to
incentive pay, a ban on personal jet travel for top executives
other than McClendon, and measures to increase shareholder
influence.
Jan. 29 - Chesapeake Energy says McClendon will step down as
chief executive on April 1 and receive a compensation package
valued at $47 million.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Patricia Kranz and Grant
McCool)