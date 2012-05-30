NEW YORK May 30 Chesapeake Energy is
seeking to sell around 57,000 acres of leaseholdings in East
Texas, as the company works to raise cash to meet an expected
funding gap, according to a prospectus released by one of its
advisers.
The company said the acreage is in Madison, Leon, Houston,
Grimes and Robertson counties in Texas and would give buyers
access to the Woodbine oil formation, the prospectus said. The
prospectus was posted on the web site of Meagher Energy
Advisors, an energy-focused asset acquisition and divestiture
boutique firm that has sold assets for Chesapeake in the past.