* 1 Bcfe output curtailed

* Profit in line with Street estimates

* Shares edge lower

By Anna Driver

Feb 21 Chesapeake Energy Corp reported sharply higher results on Tuesday as the second largest U.S. producer of natural gas profited from hedging contracts to sell the fuel at higher prices.

Natural gas prices are near the lowest level in a decade on oversupply. Chesapeake has taken profits in all of its natural gas hedges to boost its bottom line and the company currently has no gas hedges in place, leaving some investors to fret about its exposure to low prices.

Chesapeake said last month it was reducing its gas production to help ease market oversupply. Its current natural gas curtailments are about 1 billion cubic feet per day, up from about 500 million cubic feet equivalent a few weeks ago, it said.

To help close a funding gap that analysts estimate can be as much as $6 billion, Chesapeake said it will sell up to $12 billion in assets this year.

Chesapeake, known for its ability to scoop up prospective fields at low prices and then find partners to help shoulder exploration costs, said it plans to find a joint venture partner in the Permian.

The Permian Basin is a hot property among exploration and production companies because it contains higher priced crude oil and natural gas that is rich in liquids.

Chesapeake had a profit of $429 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with $180 million, or 28 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusting for items including a hedging gain of $315 million, Chesapeake's profit was 58 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average had expected a profit of 59 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil and gas output in the fourth quarter was 3.6 billion cubic feet equivalent per day, up 23 percent from a year earlier.

Chesapeake shares edged down to $24.55 in after hours trading, from a New York Stock Exchange close of $24.62.