Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
NEW ORLEANS, March 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp expects to strike a joint venture for its acreage in the Mississippi Lime formation in Oklahoma in the second quarter, its CEO said on Monday.
The deal will consist of a large one covering 2 million acres or will be comprised of several smaller deals, Aubrey McClendon, Chesapeake's chief executive officer, told the Howard Weil energy conference.
Chesapeake now expects to sell its assets in the Permian Basin assets in Texas and New Mexico rather than find a joint venture partner as it had initially said.
"I think we'll probably end up selling our Permian assets in total," McClendon said.
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS