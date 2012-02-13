UPDATE 1-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 13 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it could generate cash proceeds of about $6 billion to $8 billion this year from a joint venture for its Mississippi Lime acerage and various other asset sales.
The second-largest producer of natural gas in the United States said it may consider a 100 percent sale of its Permian Basin assets if it receives a compelling offer.
Chesapeake's acreage ownership in the Permian Basin is one of the six largest in the area.
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, June 12 Oil prices rose early on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.