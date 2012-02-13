Feb 13 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it could generate cash proceeds of about $6 billion to $8 billion this year from a joint venture for its Mississippi Lime acerage and various other asset sales.

The second-largest producer of natural gas in the United States said it may consider a 100 percent sale of its Permian Basin assets if it receives a compelling offer.

Chesapeake's acreage ownership in the Permian Basin is one of the six largest in the area.