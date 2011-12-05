Traders keep oil in Asian storage for later sale, undermine OPEC supply cuts
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
* Buyers include Blackstone affiliate
* Chesapeake shares up 0.5 pct
By Anna Driver
Dec 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it raised $750 million through the sale of preferred shares in its newly formed CHK Utica LLC unit, funds needed to help the oil and gas company close a spending gap.
Chesapeake, which also has a heavy debt load, previously said it would cover the funding shortage with a number of transactions, including Monday's preferred stock sale and two deals announced last month related to its Utica Shale oil and gas acreage in Ohio.
Analysts at Bernstein Research estimate the company's cash-to-capital expenditure deficit at $5 billion for next year. The analysts said on Monday in a note to clients that Chesapeake will likely have to issue stock if it plans to reduce debt by 25 percent, as it has pledged to investors.
One of the previously announced Utica deals was a $2.14 billion joint venture with an unnamed partner. The other was the sale of $500 million of preferred shares of CHK Utica to energy investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners.
When those deals were announced, Chesapeake said it expected to sell an additional $750 million of CHK Utica preferred shares to other investors by Nov. 30.
In the latest sale of preferred shares, the buyers were Blackstone Group affiliate GSO Capital Partners LP; alternative asset management firm Magnetar Capital; and a co-investment vehicle managed by EIG consisting of limited partners and qualified EIG employees.
The CHK Utica preferred shares include annual payout of 7 percent, payable quarterly.
Investors in the combined $1.25 billion of CHK Utica preferred shares will also proportionately receive a 3 percent overriding royalty interest in the first 1,500 net wells drilled on CHK Utica's acreage.
Shares of Chesapeake were up 13 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $25.57 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading.
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
MELBOURNE, June 13 The growing number of electric vehicles hitting roads is set to fuel a nine-fold increase in copper demand from the sector over the coming decade, according to an industry report on Tuesday. Electric or hybrid cars and buses are expected to reach 27 million by 2027, up from 3 million this year, according to a report by consultancy IDTechEx, commissioned by the International Copper Association (ICA). "Demand for electric vehicles is forecast to increas