May 2 Chesapeake Energy Corp Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Aubrey McClendon said many of the recent reports about him were "misinformation."

"There's been enormous and unprecedented scrutiny of our company, and of me personally. And a great deal of misinformation has been published, and uncertainty created," he told an earnings conference call on Wednesday.

Chesapeake said on Tuesday it would seek to replace McClendon as chairman and would end early a controversial program that gives him stakes in each of the company's wells.