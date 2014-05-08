May 8 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on
Wednesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ended
its probe against the company and its former chief executive
Aubrey McClendon.
The company said in a regulatory filing that the SEC's Fort
Worth regional office advised the company last month that it had
concluded its investigation and did not intend to recommend
enforcement action. (r.reuters.com/guk29v)
The SEC began its investigation in May 2012.
McClendon, who co-founded Chesapeake in 1989, left the
company in April last year after clashing over spending with the
company's board and a series of Reuters investigations led to
civil and criminal probes on the company.
The company's shares touched their highest since October
2011 after it posted better-than-expected quarterly profit and
hiked its production forecast earlier on Wednesday.
Since leaving Chesapeake, McClendon has raised nearly $4
billion in cash and financing to invest in North American shale
formations.
He has also filed to raise up to $2 billion to buy and drill
oil and gas properties within the United States through a
partnership called American Energy Capital Partners LP.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Eric
Walsh)