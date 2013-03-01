PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 1
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the company and Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon and had issued subpoenas for information and testimony.
The company said on Friday it was advised by the SEC in December that an informal inquiry, launched by the regulator in May, was continuing as an investigation.
Regulators in the agency's Fort Worth office are looking into a controversial program that grants McClendon a share in every well that Chesapeake drills.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it was also responding to related inquiries from other regulatory agencies and self-regulatory organizations.
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 31 U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled criminal insider trading charges against a San Francisco-area man they said conducted illegal trades in Ross Stores Inc in a scheme that generated more than $8.2 million profit from 2009 to 2012.