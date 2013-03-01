March 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp said the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the
company and Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon and had issued
subpoenas for information and testimony.
The company said on Friday it was advised by the SEC in
December that an informal inquiry, launched by the regulator in
May, was continuing as an investigation.
Regulators in the agency's Fort Worth office are looking
into a controversial program that grants McClendon a share in
every well that Chesapeake drills.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it was also
responding to related inquiries from other regulatory agencies
and self-regulatory organizations.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)