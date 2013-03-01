* SEC's informal inquiry continues as investigation
* Subpoenas issued over well participation program
* Shares close 2.4 percent lower
(Adds closing share price, company comment)
By Anna Driver
March 1 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has escalated its investigation into Chesapeake
Energy Corp and its Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon for
a controversial perk that granted him a share in each of the
natural gas producer's wells.
The investigation, disclosed on Friday by Chesapeake in an
SEC filing, comes nine days after it said an internal probe of
the well program and McClendon's finances revealed no
"intentional" wrongdoing by the executive.
Regulators in the SEC's Fort Worth, Texas, office have been
looking into the Founder Well Participation Program (FWPP) that
grants McClendon up to a 2.5 percent interest in every well that
Chesapeake drills. He must also pay his share of well costs.
A Reuters investigation last April found that McClendon had
arranged to personally borrow more than $1 billion from a big
investor in Chesapeake, EIG Global Energy Partners, secured by
his interest in the wells.
The board has since said the FWPP program would end in June
2014.
"I'm now confused because the board just said everything was
fine," said Fadel Gheit, an oil analyst at Oppenheimer. "I
really thought the board had an iron-clad, air-tight grip on the
situation. Unfortunately the saga continues."
A spokesman for Chesapeake did not respond to an email
request for additional comment on the investigation.
Chesapeake was advised by the SEC in December that an
informal inquiry, launched in May, was continuing as an
investigation and subpoenas for information and testimony have
been issued. Both the company and McClendon are providing
information.
The SEC routinely launches very preliminary investigations,
known as matters under inquiry, in response to unusual market
events, media reports, or other issues.
A formal order of investigation, however, involves issuing
subpoenas to compel testimony or producing documents. SEC
investigators cannot issue subpoenas without approval first from
senior officials within the agency's enforcement division.
Shares of Chesapeake, the No. 2 natural gas producer in the
United States, slumped 2.4 percent to $19.67 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
McClendon is stepping down on April 1, following a
tumultuous year during which the company he founded faced the
governance crisis and a liquidity crunch.
The company's largest investors, Carl Icahn and
Southeastern Asset Management also took control over the
company's board of directors in June after McClendon was
stripped of his title as chairman.
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Michigan attorney
general are investigating whether Chesapeake violated antitrust
laws in connection with the purchase and lease of oil and gas
rights in the state.
The company said it was also responding to related inquiries
from other regulatory agencies and self-regulatory
organizations.
(Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Sarah
N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by Roshni Menon, Bernadette
Baum, Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)