April 30 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Monday the Internal Revenue Service was reviewing issues related to the company's perk that grants its chief executive officer a stake in thousands of wells the company drills, according to a regulatory filing.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Chesapeake disclosed "the IRS is reviewing certain issues" related to its Founders Well Participation Program (FWPP) granting CEO Aubrey McClendon the right to take a 2.5 percent interest in every well the company drills.

Reuters reported on April 18 that McClendon has mortgaged his interest in those wells for at least $1.1 billion, a fact previously undisclosed to shareholders.

Since then, the program has come under the scrutiny of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the company's board of directors said they would negotiate an early termination of the plan.

Chesapeake, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, said the IRS review relates to its 2008 and 2009 tax returns and the company believes "that resolution of these issues will not have a material impact on the company," the filing said.