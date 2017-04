HOUSTON Oct 8 Chesapeake Energy Corp has eliminated about 1,200 jobs, or 10 percent of its workforce since the start of the year, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Chesapeake's new CEO Doug Lawler has pledged to relentlessly focus on costs to improve profits and had initiated a broad review that aims to shrink the oil and gas company by year's end.

Lawler replaced former chief executive Aubrey McClendon in June.