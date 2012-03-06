* Cos to invest $250 mln initially
* Chesapeake to contribute 10 pct of the investment
March 6 Private equity group KKR
and Chesapeake Energy Corp have agreed to partner to
invest in mineral and royalty interests in oil and gas assets in
the United States.
Under the terms of the agreement, Chesapeake, the
second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas, will contribute 10
percent of the initial investment of $250 million and will
source, acquire and manage the royalty investment opportunities,
the companies said in a statement.
The deal highlights growing private equity interest in the
energy sector. Last week, Blackstone Group LP said it
would invest $2 billion in Cheniere Energy Partners LP
to help build Cheniere's first export plant in Sabine Pass,
Louisiana.