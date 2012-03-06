* Cos to invest $250 mln initially
* Chesapeake to contribute 10 pct of the initial investment
March 6 Private equity group KKR & Co
and Chesapeake Energy Corp will form a
partnership to invest in mineral and royalty interests in oil
and gas assets in the United States, which the companies said
will be seeded with $250 million.
Under the terms of the agreement, Chesapeake, the
second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas, will contribute ten
percent of the initial investment and focus on finding,
acquiring and managing royalty interests.
The deal highlights growing private equity interest in the
energy sector and comes at a time when decade-low natural gas
prices have forced producers to seek partnerships to bolster
their depleted cash flows.
Last month, a consortium led by private equity firm Apollo
Global Management struck a $7.15 billion deal to acquire
El Paso Corp's oil and gas exploration and production
business.
Another private equity major Blackstone Group LP said
it would invest $2 billion in Cheniere Energy Partners LP
to help build Cheniere's first export plant in Sabine
Pass, Louisiana.
Chesapeake has said it would raise $10 billion to
$12 billion from assets sales and joint ventures. The Oklahoma
City-based company faces a funding gap in billions for next year
and it needs to cobble together a series of deals to raise cash.
KKR said it is making the investment through its affiliates
and KKR Financial Holdings LLC.
In November, a consortium led by the private equity firm
clinched a deal to buy oil and gas group Samson Investment Co
for $7.2 billion.
Chesapeake shares, which have shed about 28 percent of their
value in the last one year, closed at $24.23 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange. KKR shares closed at $13.86.