By Michael Erman
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 29 Chesapeake Energy will
meet with many of its major lenders in Oklahoma City later this
week, as the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer scrambles
to raise cash to close a $9 billion to $10 billion funding
shortfall, according to sources familiar with the matter.
One of the sources said that it was a regularly scheduled
meeting. But the company is expected to talk about its plans and
liquidity needs at the meeting, the sources said, at a time when
it is under immense pressure due to low natural gas prices and
governance problems.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
Chesapeake signed a pricey $4 billion loan from Goldman
Sachs and Jefferies Group earlier this month to
give it more time to sell assets to close its funding gap.
Like other natural gas producers, Chesapeake has suffered as
prices for the fuel sank to the lowest levels in a decade,
shrinking cash flows and raising worries that companies may need
to reduce the estimated value of their properties.
The company has also been embroiled in a corporate
governance crisis that prompted its move to replace co-founder
and Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon as chairman.
Analysts and investors have called for change at the company
after Reuters reported that McClendon had taken out more than $1
billion in loans using his interest in thousands of company
wells as collateral. (ID:nL1E8G25JG)
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who owns a 7.6 percent
stake in the company, has called for the natural gas producer to
replace at least four directors, saying the board has failed "in
a dramatic fashion" in its oversight of management.