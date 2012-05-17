NEW YORK, May 17 (IFR) - Chesapeake Energy got a favorable response after managing to tap the capital markets for a $4 billion bridge loan this week, but the embattled company is still far from out of the woods.

The loan was upsized from an initial $3 billion and drew commitments of around $12 billion, mainly from high yield bond accounts and hedge funds attracted to the juicy yield that Chesapeake offered.

The loan pays a rate of 700 basis points over London Interbank Offer Rate, or Libor, with a 1.5 percent Libor floor. The selling price was tightened to 97 cents on the dollar from 96 cents on the dollar.

"Everyone wants short-term debt in this market," said Marc Gross, portfolio manager at RS Investments' high-yield and floating-rate bond funds.

"So it's perfect. It's a high coupon, low duration debt. You can count the number of those on one hand."

By Thursday, however, the initial glow had dimmed as investor attention refocused on the myriad problems facing the oil and gas producer which is under pressure to deliver on a strategy of asset sales and avert a liquidity crisis.

Chesapeake has a 2012 funding shortfall of $9 billion to $10 billion as natural gas prices remain at the lowest in a decade. It is also grappling with the fallout from a series of Reuters reports revealing potential conflicts of interest in its CEO's personal financial transactions that have attracted a swathe of negative headlines. For more, please see [ID: nL1E8GH6P6]

"I think there is going to be a healthy sense of skepticism until the asset sales are announced and the valuations are proved up," said Philip Adams, senior bond analyst at research firm GimmeCredit.

Investors in the loan certainly looked to be adequately compensated. Chesapeake is planning asset sales totaling $9 billion to 11.5 billion in 2012 and intends to use a portion of the proceeds to repay the bridge loan. If the asset sale does not fully repay the loan, pricing steps up to 800 basis points over Libor.

Additionally, if the loan is not fully repaid by Jan. 1, 2013, pricing steps to 1,000 basis points over Libor with a Treasuries plus 50-basis point make-whole provision. The provision benefits investors and creates an incentive to the issuer to pay down the loan beforehand. Beginning on May 11, 2013, lenders will have the option to exchange their loans for 11.5 percent notes.

BONDS TAKE BEATING

Chesapeake bonds have been pummeled this week after Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit for the second time in three weeks, this time from to BB- from BB. S&P cited the CEO-related issues, which underscore shortcomings in corporate governance and the likelihood that Chesapeake will face an even wider gap between its operating cash flow and planned capital expenditures than S&P previously anticipated.

The rating agency is concerned of a covenant breach in the next three quarters as Chesapeake's debt levels climb and its loan covenants already state its debt cannot exceed 4x its lagging 12-month EBITDA. Total debt as of March 31, 2012 was $13.1 billion, while EBITDA was weak, at $838 million.

On May 9, Moody's changed its rating outlook on the company to negative from stable. Moody's rates the company Ba2.

"They are fading back to a mid high-yield company, so the class of investors changes," said Gross. "It's now a true high yield play, and with some hair on it, because of the investigations and disclosures, and Chesapeake has had to migrate into different hands."

Hedge fund and pure high-yield funds have replaced insurance companies and pension funds as holders of the debt as the notes get downgraded, forcing higher quality funds to sell out of the name.

"This story would not have as much traction if natural gas was at $6 per million cubic feet and CHK was "A"rated and generating gobs of free cash flow," said GimmeCredit's Adams.

This week's loan looks very similar to the company's last bond deal, a $1.3 billion senior unsecured issue that priced in mid-February. That bond was also considered an asset sale bridge, featuring a special early call period between November 15 2012 and March 15 2013. The notes are non-callable otherwise.

The unique window of callability was designed to give the company extra flexibility as part of its larger financing plans, allowing it to redeem the bonds during that time if the planned asset sales go through. The bonds, rated Ba3/BB+ at pricing, were sold at 6.775% at a discount of 98.74 to yield 7%, in line with talk.

Still, some investors considered the new loan to be a very smart move by the company given its current problems.

"This line of credit gives them a lot of time," said James Lee, senior analyst at Calvert. "Granted, the deal comes with hefty pricing in order to entice investors, but it gives them a long runway to transact and it gives management time to negotiate for the best price possible for their asset sales."

One negative is that the bank loan has first priority in being repaid with asset sales. However, it increases the company's liquidity by repaying the outstanding on its bank revolver and improving cash levels.

"They aren't just adding $4 billion in new debt. It's a very shrewd business move. It increases liquidity and buys them time."

The new facility ranks pari passu, or of equal standing, to Chesapeake's outstanding senior notes. Goldman Sachs and Jefferies lead the loan, which broke for trading at 98.125-99 before trading down Wednesday to 97-97.5.