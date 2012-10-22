HOUSTON Oct 22 Chesapeake Energy Corp
has paid off more than half of a pricey $4 billion bridge loan
after receiving $2.8 billion in cash from the sale of some of
its oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin.
The loan, made in May, was a lifeline at the time for the
U.S. energy company that was staring at a funding shortfall of
about $10 billion. So far this year, Chesapeake has sold about
$12 billion of its assets, a situation that has alleviated its
liquidity crunch.
Chesapeake's investment bankers on the Permian deal, Goldman
Sachs and Jefferies Group provided the loan,
which carries a hefty interest rate that will rise more if not
paid off by the end of 2012.
The Permian Basin spans west Texas and eastern New Mexico.