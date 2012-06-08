* Hargis, Davidson tender resignations from board
* One in five shareholders backs executive compensation plan
* Shares up 2.6 percent in afternoon trading
By Anna Driver and Matt Daily
OKLAHOMA CITY, June 8 Chesapeake Energy Corp
shareholders delivered a sweeping rebuke of the
company's Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon and its board on
Friday, by rejecting two directors up for reelection in a
reaction to a governance crisis that has engulfed the company.
The shareholders' vote came just hours after Chesapeake said
it plans to sell its pipeline and related assets to Global
Infrastructure Partners for more than $4 billion, as part of
efforts to close a colossal $10 billion cash shortfall this
year.
Chesapeake, the nation's second-largest natural gas
producer, has been under fire from investors since Reuters
reported that McClendon had arranged for more than $1 billion in
personal financing - from a lender who is also a big source of
funding for the company - in a situation that may put his
interests at odds with those of shareholders.
The company said the two directors - V. Burns Hargis,
president of Oklahoma State University, and Richard Davidson, a
former chief executive officer of Union Pacific Corp -
had tendered their resignations from the board after winning the
backing of fewer than a quarter of the shareholder votes cast.
"It's an overwhelming opposition vote that represents the
total collapse of investor confidence in the entire board,"
Michael Garland, head of corporate governance for the New York
City comptroller, said after the annual meeting of investors.
Garland described the mood in the meeting as "subdued."
Shareholders also soundly rejected the company's executive
officer compensation program, with only 20 percent backing the
measure. However, that vote is only an advisory measure and is
not binding.
"Obviously, we'll be studying the result of the vote today
and see what needs to be done," McClendon told the investor
meeting at the company's sprawling campus in Oklahoma City.
Security was tight at the meeting, with uniformed officers
guarding entrances to the campus, and media banned from
attending. Chesapeake said thrice as many investors as last year
had registered to attend the meeting, which lasted just over an
hour.
One shareholder, Gerald Armstrong, suggested to McClendon
that his tenure at the helm may be coming to an end, and
criticized the board for failing to heed shareholder votes in
the past.
"Accountability is what it's all about, and it's time for a
change," activist investor Armstrong said. "It's likely you
(McClendon) might not be with us next year."
His comments were echoed by David Dreman, chairman of Dreman
Value Management LLP which owns about 1 million Chesapeake
shares, who reiterated on CNBC that McClendon should resign or
be fired.
A representative of billionaire investor Carl Icahn praised
the embattled CEO as being a "great oil and gas man," but said
even McClendon needed tight supervision by a strong board.
McClendon said last month he will step down as chairman, and
Chesapeake announced on Monday it will replace four of its
current board members with directors chosen by its top
shareholders - activist Carl Icahn and Mason Hawkins'
Southeastern Asset Management. This would give
shareholder-backed directors a majority on the board.
The new board members' names will be announced by June 22.
(See Breakingviews column:
'DIFFERENT' COMPANY?
Shares of Chesapeake have lost about half their value over
the last year as it seeks to convince shareholders that it is
still a good investment, despite steep drops in profits and a
spate of corporate governance scandals surrounding McClendon.
The company has been the fastest-growing gas producer in the
United States in recent years, but a slump in natural gas prices
earlier this year to their lowest in a decade shrank revenue
that Chesapeake had planned to use to trim debt and to fund
operations.
Chesapeake is planning to sell between $9.0 billion and
$11.5 billion in assets this year to cover a $10 billion cash
shortfall, including lucrative property in West Texas' Permian
Basin.
At the meeting on Friday, McClendon sought to reassure
shareholders, saying the company was entering a new phase where
it will focus on producing oil and gas from about 10 basins, a
departure from its "land grab" strategy.
"It will be a completely different company to invest in,"
McClendon said.
The company has said it expects to trim more than $3 billion
of debt by the end of the year. Debt investors welcomed the
announcement about the planned pipeline sale, pressuring the
price of its credit default swaps, which are used to insure the
company's debt against potential default.
Five-year credit default swaps tightened by 15 basis points
to 687 basis points earlier on Friday. That means it costs
$687,000 a year for five years to insure $10 million of debt.
Shares of Chesapeake were up about 2.6 percent at $18.32 on
the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.