(Corrects bid date to June instead of July)
NEW YORK, June 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp
is looking to sell about 450,000 acres of its holdings in
northern Michigan, as it works to raise money to meet an
expected $9 billion to $10 billion cash shortfall, according to
a prospectus released by one of its advisers.
The prospectus was posted on the website of Meagher Energy
Advisors, an energy-focused asset acquisition and divestiture
firm that has sold assets for Chesapeake in the past and is
currently selling other assets for the company.
Bids for the Michigan assets are due on June 29, Meagher
said.
Chesapeake has said it will sell as much as $11.5 billion in
assets this year in order to reduce its funding gap. Last month,
the company arranged for a pricey $4 billion loan from its
investment bankers to tide it over.
It has already announced it is looking to sell its 1.5
million acres of lease holdings in the oil-rich Permian basin in
west Texas, a half-million acres in Wyoming and Colorado, and
about 337,000 acres of its holdings in Ohio in order to raise
cash. It is also trying to find a joint venture partner in the
natural gas liquids-rich Mississippi Lime basin.
(Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob
Burgdorfer)