NEW YORK Aug 9 Chesapeake Energy said
it is the subject of an investigation over possible antitrust
violations in the company's purchase and lease of oil and gas
rights.
The company said it has received a subpoena from the
antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice's Midwest
field office, which requires the company to produce documents
before a grand jury in the Western District of Michigan.
Reuters reported in June that Chesapeake had plotted with
its top competitor, Canada's Encana Corp, to suppress land
prices in one of America's most promising oil and gas plays.
Emails between Chesapeake and Encana showed the two companies
repeatedly discussed how to avoid bidding against each other in
a public land auction in Michigan two years ago and in at least
nine prospective deals with private land owners.