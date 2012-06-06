NEW YORK, June 6 Chesapeake Energy is in
late-stage talks to sell nearly all of its pipeline assets for
over $4 billion to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP),
according to a person familiar with the matter, as the company
scrambles to close a $9 billion to $10 billion funding
shortfall.
Infrastructure investment fund GIP is already a partner with
Chesapeake in its pipeline company Chesapeake Midstream Partners
LP, as well as that firm's general partner.
Under the deal being discussed, GIP would buy out
Chesapeake's stake in the midstream company and its general
partner, as well as other pipeline assets, said the person, who
spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Chesapeake, the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, is
under pressure to sell assets and cut spending to reduce debt
after tumbling natural gas prices have pinched profits.
The company's corporate governance has also come under
intense scrutiny since Reuters reported in April that Chief
Executive Aubrey McClendon had taken out more than $1 billion in
loans, using his personal stakes in thousands of company wells
as collateral.
McClendon has since agreed to relinquish his role as
chairman, and the company has said it will replace four of its
board members with directors chosen by its largest shareholders.
Chesapeake and GIP declined to comment.
Bloomberg originally reported news of the talks on Tuesday.
According to that report, a deal could be announced within days.
The company's annual meeting is scheduled for Friday, June
8.
Chesapeake Midstream Partners has more than 3,700 miles of
natural gas gathering pipelines, according to the company's
website. The company also had about 1,950 miles of pipelines
outside of the partnership at the end of last year.