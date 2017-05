Feb 20 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Wednesday its internal probe of the financial dealings of outgoing Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon found no intentional wrongdoing.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, oil and natural gas company also said its board concluded that no antitrust laws were violated in connection with the acquisition of Michigan oil and gas rights in 2010.

The company said last month the probe by its board of directors had at that point found no improper conduct.