HOUSTON, April 20 Chesapeake Energy Corp will disclose the existence of loans its CEO Aubrey McClendon has taken out against well interests granted to him as a corporate perk, according to a preliminary proxy statement with regulators filed on Friday.

Reuters first reported the loans on Wednesday, and analysts and academics said they may pose a conflict of interest and should be disclosed to shareholders. In the last three years, McClendon has taken out mortgages for up to $1.1 billion on his 2.5 percent interest in thousands of company wells.