GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
(Corrects in second paragraph to show profit increase, not drop)
Aug 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a jump in second-quarter profit after it sold its midstream subsidiary, and said it expects to sell another $7 billion in assets during the current quarter.
Profit in the quarter was $929 million, or $1.29 per share, up from $467 million or 68 cents per share in the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Anna Driver; editing by Andre Grenon)
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
SINGAPORE, June 7 Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures failing to find support at $50 per barrel, as global fuel markets remained oversupplied, although rising tension in the Middle East and falling U.S. inventories lent some support.