May 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on
Thursday the company and Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon are
under scrutiny by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as
part of an informal inquiry.
Reuters first reported last week that regulators in the
agency's Fort Worth office were looking into a controversial
program that grants McClendon a share in each of the wells
Chesapeake drills.
Chesapeake did not specify what regulators were examining
but said the company and McClendon were asked to retain certain
documents, Chesapeake said in a statement.
News of the SEC probe followed the Reuters report that
McClendon had borrowed as much as $1.1 billion against his
minority share of company wells granted to him under a corporate
perk called the Founders Well Participation Program.
The loans were previously undisclosed to shareholders and
McClendon's biggest lender, EIG Global Energy Partners, is also
a big financier for Chesapeake -- a situation that raises
potential conflicts, analysts and academics have said.
On Wednesday, a Reuters investigation found that McClendon
ran a lucrative $200 million hedge fund on the side that traded
in the same commodities Chesapeake produces.
Chesapeake and McClendon are cooperating with the SEC and
the regulators. The SEC noted in its request, which Chesapeake
received on Wednesday, that its inquiry does not mean a
violation of security laws has occurred, Chesapeake said.