* Down 9.6 percent after Reuters report on CEO's borrowings
* Stock at lowest level since July 2009
* Stock most actively traded on NYSE
* May "put a cloud" over unit IPO - analyst
By Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK, April 18 Shares in Chesapeake Energy
Corp fell nearly 10 percent on Wednesday after a Reuters
report that Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon had borrowed as
much as $1.1 billion over the last three years against his stake
in thousands of company wells.
The stock dropped 9.6 percent to $17.28 in early afternoon.
Shares last traded at that level in July 2009.
The volume of Chesapeake shares changing hands was more than
double the 10-day moving average, and the stock was the most
actively traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
"It's certainly not a positive article," said Capital One
Southcoast analyst Marshall Carver. "I think that has something
to do with" the stock drop.
For the Reuters Special Report see
At a previously planned presentation to analysts and
investors Wednesday morning, McClendon did not mention the
Reuters report.
The CEO, who appeared subdued compared with his usual upbeat
demeanor, was not asked about the report as he discussed the
company's drilling program and asset sales.
The news threatens to "put a cloud" over the company's
planned initial public offering of its oilfield services unit,
Brean Murray analyst Ray Deacon said.
Chesapeake wants to raise up to $862.5 million from the IPO,
first announced on Monday.
"Now that loan documents are made public, it just adds
another layer of complexity to an already opaque corporate web,"
Deacon said.
'WHERE THERE IS SMOKE, THERE MAY BE FIRE'
As quoted in the Reuters story, McClendon and Chesapeake
said the loans did not pose any conflict of interest. The loans
are private transactions that the company has no responsibility
to disclose or to vet, Chesapeake said.
"There are no covenants or obligations in my loan documents
or mortgages that bind Chesapeake in any way," McClendon wrote
in an email to Reuters.
But traders appeared to be erring on the side of caution.
"I think where there is smoke, there may be fire, and
investors are still in a shoot-first mentality," said David
Lutz, a trader a Stifel Nicolaus in Baltimore.
The loans, which have not been previously detailed to
shareholders, were used to fund McClendon's operating costs for
an unusual corporate perk that offers him a chance to invest in
a 2.5 percent interest in every well the company drills.
McClendon in turn used the 2.5 percent stakes as collateral on
those same loans, documents filed in five states showed.
Analysts, academics and attorneys who reviewed the loan
documents said the arrangement raised the potential for
conflicts of interest.
Companies involved in natural gas production have seen their
shares hit recently as excess supply and warm weather undercut
prices of the commodity.