June 20 China's Sinopec is
contemplating a multi-billion dollar bid for Chesapeake Energy
Corp assets, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The head of Sinopec, Fu Chengyu, was in Oklahoma this week
to do due diligence, the paper reported, quoting people familiar
with the move.
The FT report did not specify what assets Sinopec might bid
for, or how much the company's bid would be.
Chesapeake had no comment on the report.
Chesapeake has said it would sell up to $11.5 billion in
assets this year as it raised money to fill a funding gap.
Shares rose 2.5 percent at $19.18 in late morning New York Stock
Exchange trading.