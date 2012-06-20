June 20 China's Sinopec Corp
is contemplating a multibillion dollar bid
for Chesapeake Energy Corp assets, the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday.
The head of Sinopec, Fu Chengyu, was in Oklahoma this week
to perform due diligence, the paper reported, quoting people
familiar with the situation.
The report did not specify what assets Sinopec might bid
for, or how much the company's bid would be.
Chesapeake had no comment on the report. Sinopec was not
immediately available to comment.
Chesapeake has said it would sell up to $11.5 billion in
assets this year as it raises money to fill a funding gap.
Earlier this month the company announced plans to sell
pipeline and related assets to Global Infrastructure Partners
for more than $4 billion. It previously arranged for a pricey $4
billion loan from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Jefferies
Group Inc to tide over the company.
Chesapeake has said it is looking to sell assets including
1.5 million acres of lease holdings in the oil-rich Permian
Basin and about 337,000 acres in Ohio. It is also trying to find
a joint venture partner in the liquids-rich Mississippi Lime
Basin.
Chesapeake Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon said earlier
this month around 20 potential buyers had looked at data on the
company's Permian Basin acreage. The assets could be worth up to
$6 billion, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst John Gerdes.
McClendon said at the time another 10 companies were still
expected to look at the data.
Sinopec completed a deal in January to invest $2.2 billion
for a stake in U.S. oil and natural gas company Devon Energy
Co's position in five different regions.
Chesapeake shares rose 25 cents to $18.96 in early afternoon
New York Stock Exchange trading.