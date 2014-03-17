BRIEF-NorthWestern reports Q1 earnings per share $1.17
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.30 to $3.50
March 17 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it filed with U.S. financial regulators for a possible spin off of its oilfield services business.
Chesapeake said it has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to evaluate strategic options for the business, Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC.
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.30 to $3.50
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.