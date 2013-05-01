Online tutor Yuanfudao raises $120 mln from Warburg Pincus, Tencent

HONG KONG, May 31 Chinese online tutoring company Yuanfudao said on Wednesday it raised $120 million from private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings , putting it among a raft of unicorns valued at more than $1 billion in the world's second largest economy.