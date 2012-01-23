Jan 23 Chesapeake Energy Corp said
it plans to reduce dry gas drilling and cut production in
response to natural gas prices falling below "economically
unattractive levels".
The second-largest U.S. natural gas producer plans to halve
its operated dry gas drilling activity to about 24 rigs by the
second quarter, from 47 rigs currently in use.
The company also intends to immediately curtail production
of about 0.5 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day, or 8 percent of
its current operated gross gas production of 6.3 bcf per day.
Production could be curtailed to as much as 1.0 bcf per day
if warranted, the company said in a statement.