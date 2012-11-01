Nov 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp said
Thursday it is working with banks to issue $2 billion in debt to
pay off more-expensive loans on its bloated balance sheet.
The company said it is setting up a five-year term loan
facility, and would use proceeds to pay off a loan it obtained
in May of this year, as well as other debt.
It Is not clear yet what the interest rate would be for the
new loan, as it has not been priced yet, but executives want to
repay several expensive loans with rates all above 6 percent.
Chesapeake said last month that it planned to pay off most
of a pricey $4 billion bridge loan after receiving $2.8 billion
in cash from the sale of some of its oil and natural gas
properties in the Permian Basin. It said then that it would pay
down the loan to $1.2 billion with plans to repay the full
balance by the end of the year.
The loan, made in May, was a lifeline at the time for the
U.S. energy company that was staring at a funding shortfall of
about $10 billion. So far this year, Chesapeake has sold about
$12 billion of its assets, a situation that has alleviated its
liquidity crunch.
Chesapeake's investment bankers on the Permian deal, Goldman
Sachs and Jefferies Group, provided the loan.
In May, Chesapeake replaced $4 billion in existing debt with
the new $4 billion, which came at a steep 8.5 percent interest
rate and would rise to more than 11 percent if the company did
not pay it off by the end of the year.
Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Jefferies Group Inc are working with Chesapeake on
the new loan facility.
The company is set to post quarterly earnings after the
close of the stock market on Thursday.
Earlier this year a series of Reuters investigations raised
questions about potential conflicts of interest on the part of
Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon and alleged collusion over land
prices.
Shares of Chesapeake rose 0.4 percent to $20.35 in premarket
trading on Thursday. The stock is down more than 9 percent so
far this year.