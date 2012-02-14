Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
Feb 14 Chesapeake Energy Corporation late on Monday sold $1.3 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION AMT $1.3 BLN COUPON 6.775 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.750 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 7.00 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/16/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 562 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.