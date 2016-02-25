HOUSTON Feb 25 U.S. shale producer Chesapeake
Energy Corp on Thursday said debt downgrades from
ratings agencies in December have its counterparties including
pipeline companies asking for collateral as the downturn in
crude prices lingers.
In December Moody's and Standard & Poor's lowered the
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company's credit rating further into
junk territory as crude oil lingered around $30 a barrel, a
price that severely saps the cash flow of U.S. shale operators.
"Some of our counterparties have requested or required us to
post collateral as financial assurance of our performance under
certain contractual arrangements, such as transportation,
gathering, processing and hedging agreements," Chesapeake said
in its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
A slew of recent energy downgrades has put other companies
in a similar spot, lawyers told Reuters.
As of Feb. 24, Chesapeake said it had received requests to
post about $220 million in collateral, of which it posted
approximately $92 million in the form of cash and letters of
credit.
Chesapeake, which is also the second largest U.S. producer
of natural gas, said it may be required to post additional
collateral of $698 million, something that would negatively
affect liquidity, according to the filing.
Chesapeake, which reported a 2015 loss of nearly $15 billion
on Wednesday, has debt of $9.7 billion and borrowing capacity of
$4 billion.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and David
Gregorio)