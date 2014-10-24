(Corrects throughout to clarify Chesapeake Oilfield Services
filed to withdraw a registration statement, not its IPO)
Oct 24 Chesapeake Oilfield Services, a unit of
Chesapeake Energy Corp, on Friday filed with U.S.
regulators a request to withdraw a registration statement filed
in April 2012.
When Chesapeake Energy was contemplating spinning off its
oilfield services business, the name Chesapeake Oilfield
Services was registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The registration statement was filed with the SEC on April
16, 2012, according to the filing by Chesapeake Oilfield
Services on Friday. (bit.ly/1t8y2C5)
The name was subsequently changed to Seventy Seven Energy
Inc and Chesapeake Energy in July said it completed the
spin off of the unit into a stand-alone, publicly traded
company.
The company provides Chesapeake Energy and other partners
services in the Eagle Ford, Niobrara and Marcellus shale fields,
some of the most heavily drilled areas in the United States.
The company had earlier listed Goldman Sachs, and Merrill
Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith as underwriters to the IPO.
E-cigarette seller Electronic Cigarettes International Group
Ltd also postponed its public offering on Friday.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)