BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Chesnara Plc
* Proposed acquisition and placing
* Proposed acquisition of Waard Leven N.N., Hollands Welvaren Leven N.V., Waard Schade N.V. and Tadas Verzekeringen B.V. by Chesnara for 67.8 mln euro
* Placing to raise approximately 35 mln stg
* Acquisition and placing are expected to immediately enhance Chesnara's EEV per share, on completion of acquisition approximately 2.2 pct
* Panmure Gordon (UK) limited ("Panmure Gordon") is acting as joint bookrunner and joint underwriter in relation to placing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.