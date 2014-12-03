Dec 3 Chesnara Plc

* Proposed acquisition and placing

* Proposed acquisition of Waard Leven N.N., Hollands Welvaren Leven N.V., Waard Schade N.V. and Tadas Verzekeringen B.V. by Chesnara for 67.8 mln euro

* Placing to raise approximately 35 mln stg

* Acquisition and placing are expected to immediately enhance Chesnara's EEV per share, on completion of acquisition approximately 2.2 pct

* Panmure Gordon (UK) limited ("Panmure Gordon") is acting as joint bookrunner and joint underwriter in relation to placing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)