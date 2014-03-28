March 28 Chesnara Plc
* Chesnara announces 208 pct increase in IFRS pre-tax profit
and 3.4 pct dividend uplift
* Fy IFRS profit of £60.6m before tax, an increase of 208
pct
* Fy gross cash generation of £49.7m (2012: £34.0m)
* Increase of £65.3m in FY EEV to £376.4m (2012: £311.1m)
* Movestic captures 8 pct of new unit-linked pensions
business market share (2012: 5.3 pct)
* Note changes to flexibility of pensions arrangements,
however not expecting any immediate or significant change to
book of business, or value of it
* Commence 2014 with strong operational platforms in both UK
and Sweden
