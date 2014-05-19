May 19 Chesnara Plc

* Profit on an ifrs basis before tax for quarter ended 31 march 2014 of £7.3m (quarter ended 31 march 2013: £8.7m).

* Protection life has generated a profit slightly above expectations in its first full quarter of chesnara ownership.

* Increase in eev to £379.9m at 31 march 2014 from £376.4m at 31 december 2013.

* Acquisition outlook remains positive following acquisition of protection life in november 2013.

* Eev pre-tax profit (excluding modelling adjustments and exchange rate impacts) for quarter ended 31 march 2014 of £8.6m

* Solvency ratios remain strong, with group solvency at 200% (31 december 2013: 194%), ca plc at 231% (31 december 2013: 218%), pl at 167% (31 december 2013: 156%) and movestic at 327% (31 december 2013: 311%).