BRIEF-Bmp Holding aims to break even at operating subsidiaries level in 2017
May 19 Chesnara Plc
* Profit on an ifrs basis before tax for quarter ended 31 march 2014 of £7.3m (quarter ended 31 march 2013: £8.7m).
* Protection life has generated a profit slightly above expectations in its first full quarter of chesnara ownership.
* Increase in eev to £379.9m at 31 march 2014 from £376.4m at 31 december 2013.
* Acquisition outlook remains positive following acquisition of protection life in november 2013.
* Eev pre-tax profit (excluding modelling adjustments and exchange rate impacts) for quarter ended 31 march 2014 of £8.6m
* Solvency ratios remain strong, with group solvency at 200% (31 december 2013: 194%), ca plc at 231% (31 december 2013: 218%), pl at 167% (31 december 2013: 156%) and movestic at 327% (31 december 2013: 311%). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's compensation plan was passed by 93 percent of shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Friday, after it simplified the pay structure for CEO Lloyd Blankfein.