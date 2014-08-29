Aug 29 Chesnara Plc :

* IFRS profit before tax increased by 25.7 pct for six months ended June 30 to 27.4 mln stg (H1 2013: 21.8 mln stg)

* H1 increase of 6.3 pct in EEV to 400.3 mln stg (Dec. 31 2013: 376.4 mln stg)

* H1 increase of 33.6 pct in EEV post-tax profit to 47.3 mln stg (H1 2013: 35.4 mln stg, excluding modelling adjustments)

* 6.42 p interim dividend per share declared (2013: 6.25p