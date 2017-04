Nov 19 Chesnara Plc

* Gross cash generation of 22.3 mln stg for nine months ended 30 september 2014 and 6.3 mln stg for Q3 (full year 2013: 49.7 mln stg, nine months ended 30 September 2013: 30.2 mln stg, Q3 2013: 8.3 mln stg)

* Profit on an IFRS basis before tax for nine months ended 30 September 2014 of 30.3 mln stg (nine months ended 30 September 2013: 32.8 mln stg

* Acquisition opportunities continue to be examined

* Shareholder equity on an EEV basis of 353.2p per share (31 december 2013: 327.7p per share), before recognising interim dividend of 7.4 mln stg paid in october

* Solvency ratios remain strong, with group solvency at 192 pct (31 december 2013: 194 pct), CA Plc at 234 pct (31 December 2013: 218 pct), pl at 183 pct (31 December 2013: 156 pct) and Movestic at 361 pct (31 December 2013: 311 pct)