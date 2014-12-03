BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Chesnara Plc
* Graham Kettleborough, chief executive officer, has given notice of his intention to step down from board and resign from company
* Kettleborough has agreed to remain in current role until, at least, Dec 31, provide support and consultancy until March 31 2015
* John Deane will join group today, on receipt of regulatory approval John will take up role of chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.