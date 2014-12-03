Dec 3 Chesnara Plc

* Graham Kettleborough, chief executive officer, has given notice of his intention to step down from board and resign from company

* Kettleborough has agreed to remain in current role until, at least, Dec 31, provide support and consultancy until March 31 2015

* John Deane will join group today, on receipt of regulatory approval John will take up role of chief executive