LONDON, March 30 British specialist life insurer
Chesnara said it was weighing further potential
takeovers after the benefit of earlier acquisitions outweighed a
tough economic climate to help boost its 2011 profit by 22
percent.
Chesnara, which buys life insurance funds that are closed to
new customers, made a pretax profit of 22.4 million pounds
($35.64 million) last year, it said on Friday, up from an
underlying 15.9 million pounds in 2010.
The company, owner of Countrywide Assured in Britain and
Sweden's Movestic, said other potential acquisitions "continue
to be examined."
"We will continue to be selective and only pursue
opportunities that will deliver an acceptable value uplift,"
Chief Executive Graham Kettleborough said in a statement.
Chesnara competes with the likes of Phoenix Life,
Swiss Re's Admin Re, and buyout firm Cinven to
acquire life funds that have been closed to new customers
because their original owners do not have enough capital to
underpin new policies.
These consolidators aim to make money by buying up blocks of
closed life funds and squeezing cost and capital savings out of
them.
Chesnara is paying a total dividend for 2011 of 16.85 pence
per share, and increase of 2.8 percent.