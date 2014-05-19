BRIEF-Bmp Holding aims to break even at operating subsidiaries level in 2017
* For 2017, bmp aims to break even at level of operating subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 London-listed insurer Chesnara Plc reported a 16 percent fall in first-quarter pretax profit, citing "fairly flat" economic conditions compared with more favourable conditions a year earlier.
Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to new customers, said pretax profit on an IFRS basis decreased to 7.3 million pounds ($12.29 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from 8.7 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Robin Paxton)
April 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's compensation plan was passed by 93 percent of shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Friday, after it simplified the pay structure for CEO Lloyd Blankfein.