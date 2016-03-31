March 31 Chesnara Plc, an
insurance-focused takeover specialist, reported a nearly 50
percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by its
acquisition of Dutch company Waard Group last year.
Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to
new customers, said IFRS pretax profit rose to 42.8 million
pounds ($61.3 million) 2015, from 28.8 million pounds a year
earlier.
On the new European capital rules for insurers that came
into effect in January, Chesnara said its Solvency II ratio was
146 percent. A ratio of 100 percent means that an insurer has
set aside enough capital to meet underwriting, investment and
operational risks.
($1 = 0.6978 pounds)
