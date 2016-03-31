(Adds details)
March 31 Chesnara Plc, an
insurance-focused takeover specialist, reported a nearly 50
percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by its
acquisition of Dutch company Waard Group last year.
Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to
new customers, said IFRS pretax profit rose to 42.8 million
pounds ($61.3 million) 2015, from 28.8 million pounds a year
earlier.
On the new European capital rules for insurers that came
into effect in January, Chesnara said its Solvency II ratio was
146 percent. A ratio of 100 percent means that an insurer has
set aside enough capital to meet underwriting, investment and
operational risks.
Gross cash generation rose to 44.2 million pounds in the
year from 42.6 million pounds a year earlier. The acquisition of
the Waard Group added a further 39.9 million pounds of cash,
Chesnara said.
The company said it was continuing to examine
"value-enhancing opportunities" in the UK and Netherlands.
Britain's financial watchdog is investigating six insurance
firms, including Chesnara-ownded Countrywide Assured, over their
treatment of long-time life insurance customers.
The FCA has been monitoring whether insurers have treated
customers locked into pension and other savings plans fairly
compared with new customers.
Chesnara said on Thursday that the broader review could
result in the need for changes to processes and customer
communications.
The company said there would be a cost for "any such
industry-enhancement programme", but added that it did not
expect a material impact on its financial model.
($1 = 0.6978 pounds)
